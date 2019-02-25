SAN ANTONIO — Ayana Gonzalez, 23 was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter following a crash Sunday morning that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Brittany Cruz.

According to a preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department, Gonzalez and Cruz were traveling in a blue Toyota Corolla along NW Loop 410 around 4 a.m. with Cruz in the passenger seat and Gonzalez behind the wheel.

The Corolla was reportedly speeding in the far left lane before moving to the right across all three traffic lanes of the frontage road. The car then traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene by SAFD. Gonzalez was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter. She was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.