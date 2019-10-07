SAN ANTONIO — 27-year-old Devin Gomez has been arrested after police say he was involved in kidnapping, assaulting and robbing another man.

According to an affidavit, the 34-year-old victim stopped at Rigsby Mini Mart on the east side on Sunday morning. A red Nissan pulled into the area and Gomez allegedly forced the man into the car, which was occupied by three other people.

Police say Gomez then took the man’s car and met back up with the red Nissan at his house, where he pulled the victim out of the red Nissan. In the backyard of Gomez’s home, Gomez and the other three suspects started assaulting the man. According to an affidavit, the victim’s wallet and other items were stolen during the assault.

The victim was able to escape through Gomez’s house and into the front yard. Police say there were other people there, so Gomez and the three other men did not chase the victim. The victim ran to a corner store, where police were called and the 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police he was good friends with Gomez and at least one other suspect and saw them daily.

Gomez has been arrested on felony kidnapping charges.

