$25K cash reward offered in shooting investigation of 19-year-old SMU student

A $25,000 cash reward is now being offering in the shooting death investigation of a Southern Methodist University student who was killed on Halloween.

Dallas police said 19-year-old Robert Jaden Urrea was gunned down around 3 a.m. Saturday near S. Harwood and Jackson Streets in downtown Dallas.

His family released a statement over the weekend that said Urrea was out celebrating Halloween at a venue downtown when the incident occurred.

"Jaden had found a home at SMU and was thriving. Our family saw him blossoming as a student, maturing, and pursuing his passion in law and music," his family in a statement.

After the party, Saturday, Urrea's parent said he spoke briefly with family on his phone and was arranging for a rideshare back to campus.

That's when the shooting happened.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Dallas police said they were able to obtain surveillance video that showed Urrea and a suspect vehicle on camera.

Officials said the video showed Urrea fall to the ground after being shot. The vehicle, which police said is a white four-door car that is possibly a Ford with a sunroof and custom wheels, was seen driving away from the scene.

"We strongly believe this was a drive-by shooting, unprovoked, committed by complete strangers," Urrea's family said in a statement.

Wednesday night, Hall of Fame Cowboys Quarterback Troy Aikman tweeted about the new $25,000 reward being offered, with the hashtag #JusticeforJaden.

According to the reward flyer above, anonymous tips can be called in or texted to 866-621-9080 or submitted online at www.jadenurrea.com.