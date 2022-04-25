$25,000 worth of merchandise stolen from northwest San Antonio card shop

San Antonio Police are investigating a burglary that occurred early Saturday morning at the Boomtown Sports Cards & Collectibles Shop.

Two men were caught on camera breaking into the Boomtown Sports Cards & Collectibles store near the intersection of Bandera Road and Prue Road.

The store’s owner says he recently opened his business and now has a big setback.

Every small business gets its start somewhere. Since 2019 Victor Nava, owner of Boomtown Sports Cards & Collectibles, was doing card box reveals online which grew into a small community. It led to him opening Boomtown earlier this year.

“For two and a half months, it was perfect, I mean it was exactly what we asked for,” Nava says this job is a passion shattered by a brick in a pillowcase.

San Antonio, help us out. This weekend some thieves broke into Boomtown Sports Cards & Collectibles and stole $25,000 worth of merchandise. SAPD is investigating. The last two pics are surveillance photos of the suspects. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/t1CjTvSPsa — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) April 25, 2022

“We’re still hurting pretty bad, emotionally, physically…When I see everything gone, it’s like you took my son’s things, you didn’t take my stuff, you took the four year old’s future,” Nava said.

The thieves were caught on camera before they cut the power and broke in around 3:00 am Saturday.

Nava says $25,000 of merchandise was stolen from the store shelves including basketball cards, football cards, autographed jerseys, and some of his son’s favorite merchandise.

“He likes Pikachu a lot so when he comes in and sees some of the Pokémon stuff is missing he’s’ not going to be very happy,” Nava said.

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating—and Nava’s supporters are chiming in online, some are asking what they can do to help.

"We’re getting text messages, phone calls, social media messages from all over the place, and that’s what’s really helping us through all this,” Nava said.

The first step was getting the door fixed, which was completed on Monday morning. Nava is hoping they can find who did this next.

“We want to be back to normal. We want to kind of put this behind us, not have it linger and we just want to move forward,” Nava said.