SAN ANTONIO — The man killed in a crash on SW Military Drive early Saturday morning has been identified as 21-year-old Dillon Trevino.

Surviving victim Fernando Medina said he was driving his girlfriend's car and turned onto SW Military Drive when a speeding truck slammed into the back of the car.

"The impact to that car...it was ugly. It was horrible," Medina said.

According to police, the truck driver ran the red light at SW Military and Commercial before hitting the car with enough force to send it careening a quarter of a mile down the road.

There were four people in the truck; two, including the driver, took off but were later found. All four people were arrested and taken into custody.

Back at the scene of the crash, Medina's girlfriend, Monica Bell – who was sitting in the front passenger seat – was rushed to the hospital, as was their friend, Mario, who was sitting in the back seat.

Mario's co-worker and friend, Dillon Trevino, didn't make it.

"That's what hits me the most: I was the driver and he died, like, instantly," Medina said. "It hurts us and his family. It all happened so fast."

Dillon Trevino's aunt and legal guardian shared graduation and family pictures of Trevino with KENS 5.

"He was a good kid all around," Medina said.

Police have not released the names of the people who were in the truck, but said officers were trying to determine who was driving. Charges are pending.

"The guy that wrecked into us I hope he gets what he deserves," Medina said, "and for him to just hit us and take off, I mean, that's cowardly."