SAN ANTONIO — A 21-year-old man was shot in the chest around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the city's northwest side.

According to San Antonio Police, the shooting victim arrived to a house in the 7300 block of Brandyridge to meet two men.

It is unclear what happened between the time the man arrived and the shooting.

The victim reportedly stayed in his truck for about thirty minutes before calling his dad for help.

When police arrived to the scene, the found the victim in the truck losing a lot of blood. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects are still at large and the investigation continues.