HOUSTON — The two people killed in Thursday's rush-hour shooting on the I-10 East Freeway have been identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Binel Gasery, 33, and Bradley James Barker, 25, were shot and killed just before 6 p.m. Thursday when two vehicles collided on the freeway's outbound lanes near Federal, witnesses told police investigators.

The victims' silver Nissan sedan spun around and rolled backward, and the shooter ran behind and started firing into the car's windshield using a long rifle, similar to an AR-15, police said.

Gasery and Barker died on the highway in the middle of rush-hour traffic, and the suspect got away.

While a motive for the crime has not been confirmed, HPD Chief Art Acevedo said there was a "high probability the murders are drug-related."

Suspect description

Witnesses described the gunman as a Hispanic male, possibly in his early-20s, thin build, about five feet seven inches tall and wearing a red shirt. The suspect fled in a dark color, newer model sedan.

So far no one has able to confirm the make and model of the suspect's vehicle. Police believe some witnesses to the incident didn't stop because the scene could have been mistaken for a car accident and not a shooting.

Anyone with information about the crime should call 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

