AUSTIN, Texas — Two men accused in an alleged attack last month at an Austin Whataburger that left a victim without his "Yeezy" shoes have now been accused in another robbery. This time, the victims claim the suspects posed as an Uber driver and passenger only to attack and rob them.

Court documents state that on Feb. 23, two men were visiting Austin from California for a rugby match when they decided to go to Sixth Street around 11:45 p.m. After leaving the Blind Pig, the victim called an Uber. When the driver arrived, he called the victim's name, so they got inside. The victims also noticed there was already a passenger in the front seat, and the driver informed them that this was an Uber Pool.

The victims, who were not familiar with Austin streets, noticed that the driver later stopped the vehicle on a residential side street that ended in a creek, so they became uncomfortable. When one of the victims told the other to get out of the vehicle, they said they noticed four more males approach the SUV.

When one victim exited, he said he was punched in the head. When the second victim got out to help, he too was allegedly struck in the head. As both victims went to the ground, they said they were kicked and one victim was robbed of his wallet and cell phone.

According to police, this case is being investigated as part of a series of robberies. Two of the suspects, Devin Segura and Jose Lara, were also accused in the Feb. 17 robbery at the Whataburger. Lara was confirmed as a suspect after he identified his mother's vehicle, a black Chevrolet Tahoe linked to the usage of stolen credit cards after the robberies. Segura was positively identified after the victims confirmed him in a photo lineup.

Jose Lara (17, left) and Paul Rodriguez (20).

Austin Police Department

In the Whataburger case, police named Lara, Paul Rodriguez and Manuel Solorzano Rojas as suspects. A mugshot for Segura is not releasable at this time pending photo lineups.

Travis County records show that Segura is currently facing a robbery charge. He was arrested on March 8. Lara was arrested on March 6, also on a robbery charge. Rodriguez was booked on Feb. 21

According to his rugby team doctor at San Diego Sports Medicine, one victim suffered a broken rib.