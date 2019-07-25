ROUND ROCK, Texas — Two Round Rock police officers were injured Thursday after conducting a high-risk traffic stop near Tiger Trail and Sunrise Road.

According to police, officers conducted the stop at 4:17 p.m. The subject fled and caused a collision.

Police said the two officers were injured while bringing the driver into custody. They were both transported to the hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody and there is no danger to the public at this time.

A portion of Sunrise Road between Bowman Road and Country Aire Drive was closed while officers responded to the collision and incident.

No further details were immediately released.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man found shot in southeast Austin was trying to rob drug dealer, police say

Video: Fight breaks out on busy street after Round Rock road rage incident