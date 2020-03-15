Two men were injured Saturday night while trying to stop another man from assaulting a woman near Parkland Hospital, police said.

Lonnie Leon Johnson, 65, faces two felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor assault charge, police records show.

Around 6 p.m., Johnson allegedly approached a woman and "made sexual advances," police said. When she rebuffed Johnson, he started to choke her, police records show.

The incident occurred in the 2100 block of Butler Street near Harry Hines Boulevard.

A man saw what was happening and tried to stop Johnson, who pulled a pocket knife and cut the man's elbow, police said.

A second man tried to intervene and was also cut on the arm. Johnson started to run away, but the two men and the woman chased after him. They caught him in the 5500 block of Harry Hines Boulevard and held him until officers arrived, according to police officials.

Johnson was taken to a hospital to be treated for "injuries he sustained while he was being detained by the victims," police said.

He was booked Sunday morning into the Dallas County jail. His bail has not yet been set.

Both men who intervened were taken to a hospital to be treated for the cuts they sustained during the altercation.

