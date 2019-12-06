SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two men in connection with a drive-by shooting over the weekend. The sheriff's office identified the gunmen as 35-year-old Robert Perales and 38-year-old Luis Hernandez. Officials said the men may have gang affiliations.

One of the suspects denied his was involved in the shooting, saying the home where the shooting happened was where his niece stayed.



Deputies said the men used a high-powered rifle to open fire at a home and car on Trawalter Road Sunday. No one was hurt.

Detectives are working to identify a third suspect.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Good Samaritan plays vital role in helping save the life of a man struck by lightning

San Antonio mom, autistic sons missing; friends and family on edge

'Hey Siri? I'm being pulled over' iPhone feature automatically records police stops

VERIFY: Congolese immigrants did not bring Ebola to the US via the Southern border

Build-A-Bear 'Pay Your Age' returns with limits after last year's chaos