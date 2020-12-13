Couple injured, 2 teen sons killed in crash while leaving family business in Cleveland

Investigators identified the family as Kingwood residents and the parents as longtime Cleveland business owners.

CLEVELAND, Texas — A couple lost their two teen sons in a crash while leaving the family business in Cleveland over the weekend, according to investigators.

It happened about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

The family was reportedly sitting in traffic on I-69 southbound near the East Fork of the San Jacinto River when a commercial van slammed into the back of their car. The family's vehicle spun out of its lane and struck the back of a pickup truck, according to investigators. Meanwhile, the van clipped the rear end of another vehicle.

One of the teens was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died while en route to HCA Cleveland Hospital.

Investigators said the parents and the driver of the commercial van, who had minor injuries, were also taken to the hospital. The parents were reportedly released shortly after midnight.

The deceased victims are believed to be 19 and 14 years old.

The crash is being investigated by the Cleveland Police Department.

Investigators said the family members are Kingwood residents, and the parents are longtime Cleveland business owners.