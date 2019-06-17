CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two people were injured in a shooting and the suspected shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot on Monday, according to Chula Vista police. Authorities responded to the scene in the parking lot of a Costco located in the 1100 block of Broadway in Chula Vista after gunfire was reported around 1 p.m.

Responding officers located three injured adults at the scene - one female and two males, according to Chula Vista Police Lieutenant Dan Peak. They all appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lt. Peak provided an update Monday afternoon saying that the suspected shooter and the female victim appear to have had a previous relationship. The man that was with the female victim is believed to be her current boyfriend.

All three victims were transported to UCSD Medical Center, according to Peak. The suspected shooter was declared dead at the hospital according to police while the conditions of the victims were not given.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Lt. Peak.