2 dead, 3 suspected of DWI in 5-car crash on North Central Expressway, police say

DALLAS — Two people are dead and three people suspected of driving while intoxicated have been arrested after a five-car wreck on North Central Expressway near Fitzhugh Avenue in the Knox/Henderson area early Sunday morning, Dallas police said.
Five vehicles were traveling southbound on the highway when they all crashed into each other around 2:20 a.m., police said. A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said. The man was driving and the woman was a passenger in his car. Their names will not be released until next of kin has been notified, police said.
Dallas police arrested three of the drivers involved in the crash under suspicion of DWI. Marsalis Brown, 31, faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter. Jose Salazar-Reza, 28, faces a DWI charge. Grayson Tsai Meu Chong, 24, also faces a DWI charge.
