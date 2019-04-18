A pair of men who allegedly committed at least seven robberies in 2019 have been arrested.

According to police, an investigation began into a series of robberies in November when police recognized some common characteristics of the business robberies. A tall, heavy-set man and a shorter, slim man wore similar clothing and used what appeared to be the same rifle, handgun and backpacks to rob a series of businesses. Police also observed that the suspects left the robbery scenes in a small hatchback vehicle.

On March 24, police responded to a call for two men hiding in the grass next to a store on the south side, at the intersection of S. Zarzamora and Vickers. According to an affidavit, the men were wearing the same clothes from the string of robberies that had been caught on video.

Darnelle Odom and Justin Monroe were taken into custody, where Odom admitted to being involved in three robberies. He said he had financial problems at home, which is why he robbed the businesses, according to police.

Odom and Monroe are charged with aggravated robbery.