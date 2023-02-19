18-year-old woman killed, 13-year-old girl injured in shooting SAPD says could be gang related

Police said a car pulled up to a downtown apartment complex, and the men inside exchanged words with people there before opening fire.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 13-year-old girl was injured in a shooting downtown on Sunday afternoon, San Antonio police said.

Police said that officers were sent to the Alazan Courts shortly before 5 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found an 18-year-old woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital, but pronounced dead. The 13-year-old victim was hit in the leg and found near the playground at the apartments. She is reportedly in stable condition.

Police said witnesses told them a white sedan pulled up to the complex and the two males inside exchanged words with people in the complex before firing shots at the victims. Someone at the complex fired on the car, and the 13-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire.

Police believe the shooting may be gang related. An investigation is underway.

