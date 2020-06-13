18-year-old volunteer firefighter and younger cousin killed Tuesday night by man who thought he was being chased by aliens

Bryan Haynes was arrested in the murders of Klayton Manning and his cousin after claiming he was being chased by "aliens" dressed as firefighters.

LULING, Texas — Friends and family have created a memorial outside Luling High School to honor the life of Klayton Manning.

The school confirming, the 18-year-old had just graduated with the Class of 2020.

Authorities said Manning and another teen were found in a remote area northeast of Luling Tuesday night just at 6 p.m.

Both had been shot and died on the scene. Officials said more than 50 9mm cartridge cases were found on the scene.

Two days later, investigators arrested 34-year-old Bryan Haynes and charged him with Capital Murder.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Investigators said evidence on the scene indicated the boys were riding a fire department ATV, and were shot trying to get away.

An arrest affidavit outlines the details of what happened that night. Investigators said on Wednesday night and into the early morning hours of Thursday, they interviewed Haynes’ brothers.

The siblings told authorities that their brother came to their home in Austin around 7 p.m. Tuesday night telling them that he was driving around the area of Tenney Creek Road and was being chased by “aliens” in an ATV with firefighter decals.

The description of the ATV matched the ATV found at the scene that the victims were driving.

Haynes told his brothers that he shot the two “aliens” that he described as “firefighters.”

Manning’s family told KENS5 that he had always dreamed of being a firefighter, and was a firefighter with the Southeast Caldwell County VFD for a year.

SECCVFD said Manning was planning on attending the TEEX Fire Academy later this year held at Texas A&M University in College Station.

Fire officials confirmed that Manning was on duty Tuesday night, checking for smoke in the rural area.

Family members described Manning as a devoted volunteer, dedicated to a life of service.

The other victim has been identified in the arrest affidavit as 16-year-old Landin Robinson. A Go-Fund-Me set up to help the family identified Robinson as Manning’s cousin.

SECCVFD said they have designated Robinson as an honorary firefighter.

SECCVFD said on their Facebook page that they will be escorting Manning and Robinson back to Luling on Monday, June 15. They anticipate the caravan to arrive around 11:30 a.m. and are asking the community to line the streets to welcome the boys home.