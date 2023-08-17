18-year-old shot multiple times while sitting in parked car at convenience store in Converse

Police said according to witnesses, several individuals approached the vehicle on foot and one of them shot at the victim three or four times.

CONVERSE, Texas — Converse Police say an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK after a shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store Thursday evening.

Officers responded to shots fired on the 8000 block of Kitty Hawk Road around 6:30 p.m. and found the victim sitting in a vehicle with at least two gunshot wounds to the chest. Police said according to witnesses, several individuals approached the vehicle on foot and one of them shot at the victim three or four times before fleeing on foot. They said signs point toward this being a targeted attack, but they don't know for sure.

Police said there was a vague description of some of the suspects, but they were checking security footage as the investigation continues. An officer at the scene said this type of incident is uncommon for the neighborhood.

"It's fairly quiet. Of course we're not immune, but we haven't had anything such as this in quite some time in this area," he said.

