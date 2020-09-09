18-year-old Poteet murder suspect turns himself in, authorities say

At 4:30 a.m., murder suspect Ashton Garcia, 18, was taken into custody by the Jourdanton Police Department and the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office.



Garcia was wanted for the shooting death of John Martin Alaniz in Poteet on August 30. According to the Poteet Police Department, officers responded to a call for shots fired at 150 Avenue H. They found Alaniz, 41, who had been shot multiple times.



A task force comprised of Texas Rangers, Atascosa County Sheriff's investigators and Jourdanton Police Department officers said the three agencies "worked around the clock to locate Garcia and safely take him into custody."