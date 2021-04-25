18-year-old man killed in Arlington shooting, police say

Police are asking for anyone with any information about the incident to contact Arlington Det. Williams at 817-459-5312.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An 18-year-old man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting incident Saturday night in Arlington, police said.

Officers responded just after 8 p.m. to a shooting call at an apartment complex on the 4900 block of Long Beach Drive. When they arrived, they found the 18-year-old man lying on the ground.

He had been shot, and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His identity will be made public once next of kin are notified of his death.

While Arlington police were still investigating the scene, Kennedale police responded to another shooting victim who was nearby. Authorities said they believe that man had driven away from the scene for help after the two men both fired multiple rounds at each other.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

Detectives believe the two men met up before the shooting, but are not sure why. Other people may have been involved in the shooting as well, officials said.