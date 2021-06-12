18-year-old arrested in murder of man at bar on south side

Bryan Gonzalez is accused of shooting and killing a 37-year-old man early Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man early Monday morning. Bryan Gonzalez is accused of shooting and killing the victim, who police said was trying to break up a fight that his mother was involved in.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to Tres Amigas, a bar located in the 10000 block of Pleasanton Road, south of Loop 410, just before 2 a.m. Investigators said the unidentified victim, whose wife was fighting with Gonzalez's mother at a bar on the south side, died on his way to the hospital.

According to an affidavit, Gonzalez was seen on video exiting a Chevy Tahoe with his younger brother. They walked out of the camera view to the backside of the bar and then re-emerged while holding firearms behind their backs, investigators said. It goes on to say that both sons appeared to get into an argument with the victim before they shot him, striking him several times. The affidavit doesn't explain exactly how or where Gonzalez was taken into police custody, but he was not arrested at the scene.

Gonzalez's younger brother's name was not released. Gonzalez and the victim had a prior history, according to the affidavit. Police said the mother told them the man who was shot had threatened her life.

Investigators said Gonzalez and his younger brother took off in the same vehicle they arrived in. It is not known if the younger brother has been located.