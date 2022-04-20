18-year-old arrested for supplying gang with illegal firearms, BCS0 says

The man was arrested for federal firearms violations and was transported to a federal detention center.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old has been arrested after a multi-agency operation discovered the teen supplying illegal firearms to a street gang, Bexar County Sheriff Office said in a Facebook post.

Damien Marmella was arrested in the 300 block of La Gloria Street on Wednesday night.

BCSO says the arrest followed a federal search warrant issued last week as members of the Texas Anti-Gang Unit, BCSO, DEA, SAPD, HIDTA, ATF and DPS worked together after discovering that Mermella was supplying illegal firearms to a street gang.

Officials found firearms in almost every room of the house including three automatic firearms, 5 additional firearms, assault rifle style pistols, a taser, multiple 30-100 round magazines and drums, bulk ammunition, digital scales and packaging, and marijuana.