18-year-old accused of stabbing brother and father

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old is accused of stabbing his father and brother late Tuesday night on the west side, authorities said. Both are in critical condition.
The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 9000 block of Misty Plain Drive.
According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a witness was able to take the knife away from the suspect. Deputies arrived and detained him. He was also injured in the attack, officials said.
The 18-year-old faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
So far, there's no word on a motive for the alleged attack.
This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for new details online and on-air.