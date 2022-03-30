18-year-old accused of stabbing brother and father

The brother and father were critically injured. The 18-year-old was also injured and faces charges.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old is accused of stabbing his father and brother late Tuesday night on the west side, authorities said. Both are in critical condition.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 9000 block of Misty Plain Drive.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a witness was able to take the knife away from the suspect. Deputies arrived and detained him. He was also injured in the attack, officials said.

The 18-year-old faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

So far, there's no word on a motive for the alleged attack.