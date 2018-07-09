SAN ANTONIO - Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy Kailin Kruger, 26, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department and accused of DWI around 2:40 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff's office said Kruger will be placed on administrative leave pending further criminal investigation of the case by SAPD.

BCSO also said its internal affairs division will conduct a separate but concurrent administrative investigation into the incident.

"We constantly remind our employees through literature, training and mass communication of the senselessness of the crime of DWI. There are so many other choices to avoid putting the public and yourself at risk. Administratively, This case will be handled as swiftly and severely as possible. We will assist SAPD on the criminal case as needed," BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Kruger was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, which is a class B misdemeanor. She was being held on $1,000 bond.

