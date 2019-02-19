SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old girl is dead following a shooting on the city's south side Monday night.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The teen later died at the hospital.

According to police, two men in dark clothing were standing by a car in front of a house on Verne Street when a shot was fired, hitting the teen who was in the car.

One of the suspects was picked up by police moments after the shooting occurred. Now police are trying to figure out who else may have been behind this deadly shooting.