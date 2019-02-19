SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old girl that was killed following a shooting on the city's south side Monday night has been identified as Sarah Aguilar, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police have also identified one of the suspects in connection to the shooting. Manuel Vasquez Gonzalez, 18, has been charged with manslaughter.

According to a preliminary report, Vasquez and Aguilar were sitting in a car outside of a house on Verne Street with two other people. Vasquez was sitting behind Aguilar and had a gun in his pocket. Police say Vasquez reached into his pocket, pulled the trigger and the gun fired striking Aguilar in the back.

Vasquez and a witness reportedly ran from the scene. Vasquez was picked up by police moments after the shooting with the gun still on him.

Aguilar was taken to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Now police are trying to figure out who else may have been behind this deadly shooting. The investigation is ongoing.