17-year-old Elmendorf boy found dead, family demands justice

The circumstances surrounding Oscar Rangel's death remain under investigation.

ELMENDORF, Texas — An Elmendorf family is pleading for answers following the death of 17-year-old Oscar Rangel, who was found about a mile from his house Thursday.

Elmendorf police responded to reports of a missing person and a body being discovered in a grassy area near mobile homes off South Second Avenue.

The body was identified as Oscar Rangel, but how he died remains under investigation.

Oscar’s sister Jasmine said he had been hanging out with friends prior to his reported disappearance.

Jasmine is still dumbfounded how her brother suddenly isn’t here anymore. She said Oscar was a young man who held the family together.

“He was very smart, he was intelligent. He would always help my dad,” she said.

Details are limited at this time regarding the circumstances leading up to Oscar’s death.

Jasmine has her suspicions of what may have unfolded but for right now, she is calling on the community to step up and provide answers.

“It’s so unusual to not have somebody here that’s been here all along. It feels empty and when does this sleeplessness nights end, when does the emptiness end. Does it ever end,” Jasmine said. “Please if anyone knowing anything, please reach out to us.” “We need justice because it wasn’t right.”