16-year-old driver crashes into home, ending chase with deputies

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were injured after a car crashed into a home, ending a pursuit involving Bexar County deputies.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, a BCSO deputy witnessed a car swerve on a road on the city's west side and attempted to pull him over, according to the sheriff's office. A chase began when the driver did not comply.

The sheriff's office says the car, driven by a 16-year-old boy, crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Marbach and Hunt Lane. He then drove off, and moments later slammed into a garage door of a home on Hunt Lane and Scate Drive.

Emergency responders were called to both locations. The driver was taken to a hospital with a head injury. One other person was hurt.