MESQUITE, Texas — A 16-year-old has died after he was found with a gunshot wound Saturday evening, Mesquite police said. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said they responded just after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Clay Mathis Road, where a witness reported seeing a person "fall from a vehicle." The incident was initially believed to be a vehicle accident, police said.
According to police, officers found the 16-year-old lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
The victim's mother identified the victim as Key'Mydre Palmer Anderson.
Further details, such as where the victim may have been shot, were not immediately released as the investigation continues.