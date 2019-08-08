SAN ANTONIO — A married couple in their 30s were arrested Wednesday night in north Bexar County after authorities shut down an alleged meth lab.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit said it seized 16 weapons, including high powered rifles and pistols. The total amount of methamphetamine recovered was about 9 lbs worth an estimated street value of $204,100.00, a BCSO spokesperson said.

Cody Webb, 35, and his wife Carol Webb, 34, were arrested as a result and both have been booked for possession of a controlled substance, possession or transport of chemicals w/ intent to manufacture a controlled substance. the pair also faces child endangerment charges.

