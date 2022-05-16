15-year-old victim shot and killed near west-side elementary school, SAPD says

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Alston near the Gregorio Esparza Elementary School, which was placed on partial lockdown. Two teens have been detained.

SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old victim was shot and killed on the west side on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Alston Street around 3:15 p.m. on Monday. Police Chief William McManus said that the victim went down the street to meet someone and was shot after an argument. He confirmed that investigators are hearing the argument may have had to do with money.

"Here's the long and short of this: We've got a young man that went to meet somebody, an altercation developed, and he was shot, which is happening way too often in the city here. People are settling disputes, whatever the dispute may be, with gunfire."

The scene is just down the street from the Gregorio Esparza Elementary School, which was partially locked down after the shooting.

McManus said two teenagers have been detained, but no firearm has been recovered, and no arrests have been made as of yet. Security camera footage from a neighbor's house recorded multiple gunshots, but police were unsure how many shots were fired.

"There's too much of it going on, where people are settling these disagreements with firearms."

This is a developing story.

