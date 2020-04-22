A 15-year-old boy died after being shot overnight in Terrell, officials say.

Around 1:30 a.m., Terrell police responded to a shooting call near the 400 block of Greenwood Street.

When officers arrived, police say they found the teen gunned down in a backyard. Medics attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terrell police say next of kin have been notified but the victim’s name will not be released because he's a juvenile.

The Texas Rangers are assisting Terrell police with the investigation, officials say.

