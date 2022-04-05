15-year-old girl missing from west Bexar County

Yvette Williams, 15, was last seen in the 3000 block of Battlecry in West Bexar County on May 3 around 10 p.m.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old girl is missing, and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on her whereabouts.

Yvette Williams, 15, was last seen in the 3000 block of Battlecry in west Bexar County on Tuesday, May 3, around 10 p.m. Authorities said she is 5'1" and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, last seen wearing a red shirt and red shorts with black lettering on the side. She has a nose piercing, a bar piercing on the top of her left ear, and black glasses.

"As a reminder, those found to be harboring Yvette may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000; or can be charged with Interfering with Child Custody which is a State Jail Felony punishable up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000," BCSO said in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.

