15-year-old girl shot, killed in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in Mesquite Saturday night, police said.
Mesquite police said they responded to a shooting call at around 10:32 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Driftwood Drive. Police said they found a 15-year-old girl who had been shot. Officers rendered first aid until the Mesquite Fire Department paramedics arrived, which took the woman to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
Mesquite police said they think the teen was shot by someone she knew.
