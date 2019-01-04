A 15-year-old boy from the Clear Lake area was taken into custody overnight and faces a murder charge in the shooting death of Texas City teen Sunday.

The La Marque Police Department, with the help of Friendswood police, apprehended the 15-year-old after conducting a search through multiple cities including Alvin, League City and Nassau Bay.

He is charged with murder in the shooting death of Miles Christian Mitchell, 18. Marcellous Marcus Mitchell, 20, also of Texas City, was also injured in the shooting.

RELATED: 1 killed in double shooting at La Marque Sonic drive-in

La Marque Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Sonic restaurant located in the 2000 block of FM 1764 near Interstate 45 around 2:12 p.m. Two victims were transported to local hospitals.

Miles Christian Mitchell was transported to HCA Mainland Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Marcellous Marcus Mitchell was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: