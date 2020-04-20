BEAUMONT, Texas — A 15-year-old is behind bars and is facing an aggravated assault charge after investigators say he shot a Beaumont woman, leaving her in critical condition.

Police say the 41-year-old had 'multiple gunshot wounds' when they found her at an apartment complex on W. Florida Avenue pm Sunday just before 4:30 a.m.

Witnesses said there was a 'fight at the apartments involving a large crowd with juveniles.' Investigators learned the woman fired a round to try to break up the fight, when the 15-year-old boy shot several times, hitting her. He fled, and was later arrested according to police.

The teen is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The woman is in critical condition.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

Beaumont Teen Arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 4:26 am, officers responded to apartments in the 900 block of W. Florida in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 41 year old Beaumont woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital by EMS. Investigators learned there was fight at the apartments involving a large crowd with juveniles involved. Witnesses advised the victim fired a round in an attempt to break up the fight. A male juvenile fired several rounds and struck the 41 year old female victim. The 15 year old juvenile male suspect fled the area. He was later arrested and transported to Juvenile Detention and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The victim is in critical condition.

