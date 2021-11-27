15-year-old boy arrested in the killing of his mother in southwest Dallas, police say

The victim, Aime Salinas-Alvarado, 47, was found inside the home in the 4700 block of Lynnacre Drive.

DALLAS — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the killing of his mother at their home in southwest Dallas on Friday afternoon, police said.

The victim, Aime Salinas-Alvarado, 47, was found inside the home in the 4700 block of Lynnacre Drive, near Loop 12 and Kiest Boulevard, according to a police news release. She had been shot once in the head.

Police said Salinas-Alvarado's son confessed to the shooting. Since he is a juvenile, his name is not being released.

Officers initially responded to the incident about 4:30 p.m., when there was a call about an abandoned child at a home in the 1200 block of McLean Avenue, also in southwest Dallas, near Clarendon and Westmoreland roads.

When officers arrived, they learned that a two-year-old girl had been dropped off at her great-grandparent's home. The child was supposed to be with her grandmother, at her home on Lynnacre Drive, police said.

When police went to the home on Lynnacre, they found Salinas-Alvarado dead inside.

Investigators learned that the Salinas-Alvarado's 15-year-old son fatally shot her and took the two-year-old child to the great-grandparent's home. The 15-year-old then went to a friend's home, police said.

Officers located the 15-year-old and took him into custody, and police said he gave a full confession to the shooting during an interview with a homicide detective.

The teen was then taken to the Henry Wade Juvenile Detention Facility. Police said he faces a charge of capital murder in the case.

It was unclear how or if the 15-year-old suspect was related to the two-year-old child.