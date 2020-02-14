SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old has been arrested for the murder of a man found in the 100 block of Rosebud Lane Tuesday, officials with the San Antonio Police Department confirmed.

The teen was arrested on Friday and was taken to the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen's arrest comes following the discovery of a body under a bridge across from Harlandale High School Tuesday. According to SAPD, officers with the school district first went there for a report of a fight and found the body of a man in his early 20s.

Police haven't said where the man was killed or released his name. SAPD said the victim had some sort of wound in the back of his head, but officers weren't sure if the man was shot or hit with an object.

Vietnam War Veteran Alfred Renteria is a fixture on the south side on Pleasanton Road. His auto upholstery business sits across from the murder scene.

"I can't even imagine a 15-year-old having the nerve to kill someone," he said.

So far, police haven't said what could have led up to the murder.

