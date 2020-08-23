15-year-old, 17-year-old arrested in connection to 18-year-old's killing, Dallas police say

They allegedly stole the 18-year-old's car before the 15-year-old shot him, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Dallas police have arrested two people for the Aug. 14 murder of 18-year-old Alfredo Navarrete.

Police said Alexis Carrasco, 17, and an unnamed 15-year-old boy were arrested on Aug. 17 in connection to the crime.

After collecting multiple witness statements and an alleged confession from Carrasco, both the 17-year-old and the 15-year-old face capital murder charges, police said.

An unnamed witness told police that they saw Carrasco and the 15-year-old steal Navarette's 2016 Jeep Cherokee on Aug. 14 around 11 p.m, an arrest warrant affidavit stated. The witness also alleged in the affidavit that the 15-year-old shot and killed Navarrete.

The warrant also stated a second witness told police they "received information," partially from social media, that the two teens had allegedly stolen the car, knew roughly where they had left the car and that the 15-year-old had shot and killed Navarrete.

Dallas police arrested Carrasco on Aug. 17. She waived her Miranda rights and allegedly admitted to being involved in setting up the robbery with the boy, the warrant explained. She also said she was in the car when she saw the 15-year-old boy shoot Navarrete.

Her interview corroborated what the second witness told police, the affidavit said.