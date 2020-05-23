15 people detained following gambling bust on city's south side

Police initially responded to the location after receiving a call about possible undocumented immigrants being held there.

SAN ANTONIO — Fifteen people have been detained following a gambling bust on the city's south side Friday night.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, officers with the San Antonio Police Department were called out to an address near the intersection of Pleasanton Road about possible undocumented immigrants being held there.

When police arrived at the location, they did not find any undocumented immigrants but did come across a large room filled with 8-liner machines and approximately 15 people actively gambling.