12-year-old Texas girl dies after shooting father in alleged plot to kill family, sheriff says

Another girl who was in contact with the 12-year-old was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder after allegedly planning to kill her own father, authorities said.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old North Texas girl who shot herself after shooting her father in an alleged plot to kill her family has died from her injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident in question happened Sept. 20 in northwestern Parker County

The Parker County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. and found the girl lying on the street with a gunshot wound to her head and a handgun near her. Deputies also found her 38-year-old father shot in the stomach inside their home, officials said.

The sheriff's office said they believed the girl shot her father and then herself. Both were transported to hospitals.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, authorities said the 12-year-old died from her injuries on Sept. 22. Her death was ruled a suicide.

The girl's father was eventually released from the hospital and is expected to recover, authorities said.

During the investigation, authorities said they learned the girl had planned for weeks to kill her family and their pets. Authorities said the 12-year-old had also been in contact with another 12-year-old girl in Lufkin, Texas.

The sheriff's office said the Lufkin girl also planned to kill her father but didn't go through with it.

According to the sheriff's office, the two girls planned to run away to Georgia together.

The Lufkin girl was arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The sheriff's office did not release the identities of those involved.