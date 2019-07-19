WASHINGTON — The 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed Thursday night in Southeast was targeted, police sources told WUSA9.

Karon Brown was involved in a fight with both adults and kids in the 2700 block of Naylor Road, Southeast around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Sources said a good Samaritan picked Brown up off of the sidewalk and put him in a vehicle.

One of the men involved in the fight targeted the vehicle Brown was in, and shot inside.

Police are now searching for the person who shot and killed Brown.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim had already been taken to an area hospital, Metro PD said. They said Prince George's County told them it was an 11-year-old boy, who was shot after the suspect shot into a vehicle.

Police sent out the above photos photos of the suspect, who they described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium complexion, medium build, wearing black pants and no shirt.

His photo was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

The suspect was also with a group of four other individuals at the time of the shooting. Officials said they believe the shooting was targeted at the specific vehicle.

"At some point, there was some type of dispute between individuals that were in the area," Robert Contee, assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau at MPD, said. "Approximately five young men, black males between the ages of maybe early 30s, to as young as maybe 10 or 11 years of age. There was some type of dispute. As a result of that dispute, several rounds were fired into a vehicle that the juvenile was in."

Contee said Brown was taken to a firehouse in Prince George's County, Maryland, and from there he was transported to the children's hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"This was a child," Bowser said. "There were other children in-and-around the area, and our communities have to stand up and speak up and make sure anyone who knows anything about this brazen homicide is brought to justice."

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (202) 727-9099. MPD noted in a release there is a $25,000 reward for anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for any homicide committed in D.C.

