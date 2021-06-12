A boy was riding his bike on a sidewalk near North Chambers Road and East 13th Avenue when he was hit, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — An 11-year-old boy was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a drunken driver hit and dragged him and his bike underneath his car, said Aurora Police (APD).

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. Thursday near North Chambers Road and East 13th Avenue, police said.

APD said their initial investigation showed that the boy was riding his bike on the southbound sidewalk of North Chambers Road when he used the crosswalk to cross 13th Avenue, and a GMC Jimmy SUV that was traveling west struck him.

Police said Hector Eduardo Garcia, 32, was driving the truck. After hitting the boy, he turn right and continued north on Chambers Road, dragging the boy and his bike under the SUV for a "considerable distance."

When the driver stopped, witnesses said they watched bystanders lift the car off the child and some women pulled him out from under the truck, police said.

APD arrested the Garcia on suspicion of:

Vehicular assault

Driving while under the influence of alcohol

Driving on a suspended license

Failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

