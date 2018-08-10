The San Antonio Police Department is reporting that a 43-year-old man was drunk when he crashed his car, killing an 11-year-old boy inside. The other passengers in the car were also injured during the Saturday evening crash.

According to Bexar County records, 43-year-old Randy Perez is facing serious charges, including intoxication manslaughter.

Police report that Perez was heading northeast on Loop 410 with four passengers when he drove off the road and down an embankment. The car then hit a retaining wall on the access road of I-35.

The 11-year-old boy, identified as Andrew Alcorta, was in the back seat and died at the hospital. Two other teens were also rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Linda Trevino, 50, was also hurt and was taken to the hospital but is reportedly in stable condition as of Sunday night.

Officers on scene reported that Perez was intoxicated. He is charged with intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.

Perez has been in trouble with the law before. According to Bexar County records, he's previously been charged with assault bodily injury.

