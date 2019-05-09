DILLEY, Texas — A feud that spans more than a decade resulted in the arrest of a 53-year-old man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Dilley Police Department, on September 2, Dilley Police received a call about an "altercation involving knives and guns."

Following an investigation, police learned that there had been a feud between both parties that stems back 11 years.

At the location, police found a man bleeding from his arms that was being combative with officers during the investigation.

An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was issued for Robert Rodriguez Jr., 53. He was reportedly arrested without incident and was taken to the Frio County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.