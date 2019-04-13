SAN ANTONIO — Eleven people were detained after a shooting that turned into a standoff with San Antonio Police on the city's south side this morning.

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 8000 block of Skip Jack Drive around 3:30 a.m. this morning.

There were several people outside of the home when police arrived. The standoff began after someone shot at the officers from inside the home.

Thankfully, the standoff ended peacefully about an hour later with no injuries to the police or the suspects.

Eleven people were called out of the house and detained and a protective sweep was completed on the inside of the house.

Nine of the eleven suspects were taken to headquarters for interviews.

Two of the suspects will be booked for three counts of Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer.