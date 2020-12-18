$10,000 reward reissued in Garden Ridge murder

Police released more video of the man they are looking for. The suspect is accused of killing Pam Smotherman, 40, of Cibolo and stealing a bag of cash.

GARDEN RIDGE, Texas — The reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a beloved store clerk in Garden Ridge has been reissued.

Comal County Crime Stoppers announced today that $10,000 is once again being offered for the next 30 days in the July 29 murder of Pollyanna "Pam" Smotherman of Cibolo. Smotherman, 40, was shot and killed at the EZ Mart, located in the 19500 block of FM 3009 around 3 a.m.

Investigators with the Garden Ridge Police Department said a masked-man came into the store – armed with a gun demanding money and lottery tickets. The murder was caught on camera and today Comal County Crime Stoppers has released extra footage, hoping someone will be able to identify the suspect who killed Smotherman and ran off with a tote bag of cash.

WARNING: The surveillance video released is disturbing.

In the video, the suspect who is believed to be in his 20s or 30s can be seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and red bandana around his face.

Pam Smotherman being remembered tonight by family, friends and even strangers. The Garden Ridge community is united to secure justice for a woman who was greatly admired. Her killer is still out there. #kens5eyewitness @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/qkWTB3XsKG — Zack Briggs (@ZackBriggsNews) August 6, 2020

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police. There are several ways to do so and you can remain anonymous and collect the reward.

To contact the Garden Ridge Police Department, call (210) 651-6441.