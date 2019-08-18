ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Investigators hope a case gone cold for six years could finally be solved, and there's a little money behind the effort in making it so.

Tracy Pulido, 42, was found dead by a neighbor on Aug. 18, 2013, in her Fountain Court apartment. St. Petersburg police say she was supposed to pick up her son from a friend's apartment but when she didn't show, a neighbor used a spare key to check out her unit.

There were signs of a violent struggle in the living room, investigators found, and no apparent connections to a killer.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that can help solve Pulido's murder. Police say detectives have been working hard since 2013 but have "exhausted all leads."

It's believed the suspect might have known Pulido or lived near her apartment in the area of 6th Avenue N. and 40th Street N.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call St. Petersburg police's non-emergency line at 727-893-7780 and refer to case No. 2013-050535.

