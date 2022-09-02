$1,000 reward offered in storage facility break-in

The Converse Police Department and the owner are hoping the release of the pictures and the reward will lead them to the people responsible.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for three people suspected of breaking into a storage facility in Converse. There's also a $1,000 reward being offered by the property owner.

The Converse Police Department posted on Facebook about the incident from earlier this month, describing the details of what happened:

"Calling all Converse crime fighters!! On 02/09/2022 the driver of a silver BMW with a sunroof and custom rims gained entry into the Rocket Self Storage Units (8678 FM 78) at 04:56 a.m. The vehicle had no front license plate and the rear plate appears to be a paper tag in a black frame. Three males are seen breaking into numerous storage units, but unfortunately, their faces cannot be seen."

Although the pictures of the vehicle are not super clear, CPD said it's all they have to go on right now.

"These are the best pictures we have. If you have any information that leads to an arrest, the property owner is offering a $1,000.00 reward," the post said.

If you have any information about the incident or suspects, you're urged to contact CPD's Detective K. Clary at (210) 988-1539 or send an email to kclary@conversepd.com.

The Converse Police Department said you can remain anonymous if you wish.

Officials have not released information about what was taken or how many storage units were broken into. So far, they have also not shared what the value of the stolen items was.