The chickens will be evaluated and treated by Houston SPCA officials. A criminal investigation is underway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — About 100 chickens were seized Saturday from a home in northeast Harris County where cockfighting was suspected.

Harris County Precinct 1 investigators assisted the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office and Houston SPCA with the seizure in the 12900 block of Ivydale Drive. Officials said several people were detained.

HAPPENING NOW: Suspected cock fighting bust. 12900 block of Ivydale Dr. Approximately 100 chickens seized. Assisting @HCCOPct3 w/ help of @HoustonSPCA . More info ➡️ https://t.co/jpBfa8bYNQ #hounews pic.twitter.com/nIZt6FizfE — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) May 1, 2021